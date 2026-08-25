The addition of Mark Mitchell will be really helpful for Ousmane N'Diaye's development

With the team Mark Pope had before the addition of Mark Mitchell, there was concern about the four spot for the Wildcats. This is why fans were so hopeful that Coach Pope was going to be able to get the job done and land Missouri transfer Mitchell.

The open practice shed some light on the combination of Ousmane N'Diaye and Justin McBride. The report was not that these two looked bad, but rather that they just have some room to improve before the season comes around in November. Fans are really excited about N'Diaye, as the seven-footer is a good shooter and seems like a really good fit at the four in the Pope system.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seems like it might take him a little more time than fans thought to be ready to play college ball. This is why adding Mitchell is going to be very helpful for Coach Pope and, frankly, for N'Diaye as well. There was a ton of pressure on N'Diaye's shoulders, as more than likely he was going to start at four. Now that Mitchell is officially in Lexington, this will decrease the role of N'Diaye and give him more time to get things figured out.

Some fans forget that it isn't easy for a player to adjust from playing basketball in Europe to playing in college basketball. N'Diaye was playing in Italy before he came over to play for the Kentucky Wildcats. I feel that once he figures out the Pope system more, he can be a really good weapon for Pope off the bench.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope greets a referee before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

N'Diaye is a freak athlete who can run the floor, handle the basketball, and shoot the three-ball. He needs to learn how to play team basketball, and this could be what is taking a while. In the film we saw on N'Diaye, he took some questionable shots, and he can't do that in Lexington if he is going to play a relevant role for Pope and the Wildcats.

Mitchell will also take the pressure off of Coach Pope because now the Wildcats' head coach knows if N'Diaye isn't able to develop, he still has an elite four. Depth is key for good college basketball teams, so it still would be really good for the Wildcats if Pope was able to get N'Diaye to a level where he has figured it all out. His development will be an important part of the next few months.

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