The Chicago Bull traded for a future star in former Wildcat Rob Dillingham

Since leaving Lexington, former Kentucky Wildcat Rob Dillingham has been playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he struggled to find a lot of playing time. Kentucky fans knew when he went to Minnesota, it would be hard for him to carve out a role, and this became a reality.

The lack of minutes for Dillingham was incredibly frustrating for Kentucky fans because all of Big Blue Nation knew the shifty guard was made to be an NBA star. Dillingham is the definition of a microwave scorer who is capable of taking a game over in a matter of seconds. He’s the type of guy who can go on a personal 8-0 run in the blink of an eye.

Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) looks to pass the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

These are the reasons it has been frustrating to watch Dillingham sit on the bench, but ahead of the trade deadline, a trade sent the former Wildcat from the Timberwolves to play for the Chicago Bulls. In his first game in the Windy City Dillingham scored nine points to go with four assists, three rebounds, and a steal. He did turn the ball over three times, but with his style of play, these will happen sometimes.

In this matchup with the Denver Nuggets, Dillingham played 22 minutes, which is hopefully what the new role will be for the electric guard with his new squad. The reality with Dillingham is that he isn’t ever going to be a lockdown defender, but he is a player who can score at a high level in the NBA. He might never develop into an every game starter in the league, but there is absolutely zero doubt that he is capable of being a role player off the bench whose only job is to score.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Chicago is a city that is rich in basketball history, and Dillingham is a player who was a star in a college program full of rich history. Dillingham was a fan favorite during his time in Lexington due to his exciting style of play, so Kentucky fans will be hoping to see him succeed at his second stop in his NBA career.

The 6’2 guard needs to lean into his role. Dillingham needs to look at each opportunity to step on the floor as an opportunity to prove that he is a player the coaching staff can’t take off the floor. He did this coming off the bench for John Calipari at Kentucky, so he can definitely do it in the NBA for the Bulls.