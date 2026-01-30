Mark Pope says Kentucky's game at Arkansas will be 'emotionally charged'

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set to hit the road again to take on John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks in a game that will have a lot riding on it, but for different reasons this time around. Last season, Arkansas came into Rupp Arena with a 1-6 record, looking to prove themselves as John Calipari made his return to Lexington. This time, Kentucky is the one with their backs against the wall while Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the country.

On Thursday, Kentucky coach Mark Pope previewed what his team will face at Arkansas, but he noted that this season has not been easy, calling it an 'emotional rollercoaster' of a year for his Wildcats. "We're on the emotional rollercoaster. It's just what this year is for us right now." Pope went on to say Saturday's game against Arkansas will be no different than the rest. That means a lot of emotions will flow throughout the game. "I think every game is so emotionally charged for us. Every game is so big and this one is for all the reasons."

As for what the Arkansas brings, they feature an extremely efficient offense that is one of the best in the country and it all starts with freshman guard Darius Acuff who is one of the best young guards in college basketball and right now is playing like one of John Calipari's best guards he has coached. Mark Pope knows he will be a tall task to try and contain.

"He's a great player," Pope said on Arkansas' Darius Acuff. "So when you face a player like that, you really have to have three game plans and and you alternate through them. So we'll try and give him as many different looks as we can."

Jan 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Acuff will get a lot of attention on Saturday, but don't sleep on the rest of the team, because they feature some impressive and versatile bigs and Pope says the entire team compliments each other well. That's why they're one of the best offenses in the country. They share the ball really well and play together as a team.

“(Arkansas) is making a lot of sense together. I think they’re getting great effort from guys. They’re really playing eight guys and they found a way to fit the pieces together pretty good. I think their two fives, the two transfer fives, have found a way to fit in and impact the game. (Trevon Brazile) is playing at a really high level and their young freshmen have really come along. They’re playing exactly like what you would expect."

Can Kentucky steal a really big win on the road at Arkansas like Calipari and the Hogs did to the Wildcats last season, or will they have no answer for one of college basketball's best offenses?

