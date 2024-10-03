The Field of 68 ranks Kentucky among top 25 heading into the 2024-25 season
Kentucky is getting set to begin its season with Big Blue Madness coming up next week. With that, plenty of preseason rankings have began to role out. On Wednesday, The Field of 68 released where they have the Wildcats ranked to start the season, and they have them slotted in at No. 23 overall in the nation.
The Field of 68 not only shared where they have the Wildcats ranked, but also shared their predicted starting lineup. That is Lamont Butler, Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams. It's starting to seem like this is the most likely starting lineup for Kentucky to open the season, as college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein predicted the same lineup earlier this week after checking out practice.
The crew then put out a poll asking fans, "Will Kentucky finish higher or lower than 23rd by season's end." Surprisingly, it's actually nearly a 50/50 split on the poll. Big Blue Nation is surely optimistic heading into the season, but they'll need the Wildcats to prove it on a national stage. Mark Pope did really well recruiting and building his first roster at Kentucky essentially from scratch, and now he has to back that up with wins.
There is plenty for fans to be excited about. One thing that Mark Pope put an emphasis on when building the roster is getting the "right pieces" and ones that fit the system he plays. He plays fast, spaces the floor, and loves to have plenty of shooters on the team. With the Wildcats expected to put up a lot of numbers in the shooting category, they'll have plenty of options there. Not only is there an emphasis on offense, but Pope deserves credit for getting two of the best defensive guards in the transfer portal in Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh.
Pope has plenty of options to roll with, especially with the guards, and it has Big Blue Nation ready to get things going.