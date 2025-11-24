The future fix to Kentucky's point guard position could be in the Bluegrass State
It's time for Mark Pope and his staff to start recruiting the 2027 class. The Wildcats have yet to land a player in the 2026 class, but Kentucky should be able to land either Tyran Stokes or Christian Collins when all is said and done.
Knowing more than likely a point guard won't be a part of Kentucky's 2026 class, Coach Pope will need to make sure that he has one in the 2027 class. One player that would make a ton of sense is Kentucky native Braxton Keathley from Martin County.
In a preseason game ahead of the high school basketball season, he put up an insane triple-double, scoring 49 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, dishing 10 assists, and taking away six steals.
This kid is a ton of fun to watch play because while he does score the ball at a high level, he is also a guy who has the makings of an old-fashioned point guard. A guy who scores around the rim and creates opportunities for his teammates.
Watching film on Keathley play, the first thing that stood out was his ability to get to the rim. He is a highly skilled driver, and he can pass out of his drives, which is a plus. Don't worry, Keathley also can shoot the ball, which is a must in Pope's offense.
It does not sound like Kentucky has been active in the recruitment of Keathley, but Louisville has. While the 6'4 point guard isn't highly rated on some of the recruiting websites, he can play, and Coach Pope needs to take a shot on the four-star.
Backup point guard has been an issue now during Pope's entire tenure. This season, Jaland Lowe has been in and out of the lineup, and his status is murky. Last season, the same could be said about Lamont Butler.
Keathley is going to be a star in college basketball, and it would be painful to see a Kentucky kid playing somewhere else, especially if he goes to Louisville.
It is still early in this recruitment, and Coach Pope and his staff have a ton of time to go and recruit Keathley. Pay attention to this recruitment as the Wildcats want to make sure they have plenty of depth at point guard in the future. Keathley is a high upside player, and hopefully, Coach Pope takes a shot on him because the Kentucky kid can play.