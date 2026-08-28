The Mark Mitchell situation makes it more imperative that Kam Williams gets healthy

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have had some injury concerns over the last few seasons, and Big Blue Nation was hoping that it would improve this season. Well, that already hasn't been the case, as Kam Williams had a second foot surgery a little over month ago. Pope told the media this at his press conference on July 24th.

Here is what Pope had to say about the injury for Williams: "His recovery was going tremendously. He was able to actually play in the postseason for us, was really helpful. Continued to progress and progress and get better and better and then he just stalled. The healing stalled a little bit. When he was kind of in the 90% healed, it started to regress. He went and had another surgery."

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Pope went on to say that he has a ton of confidence that Williams will be good to suit up this season. The Mark Mitchell situation has taken a lot of the attention away from the Williams injury, as fans are waiting to see if the former Missouri Tiger will be able to suit up this season for Pope and the Wildcats.

If Mitchell is not able to suit up this season for Pope and the Wildcats, it will get even more important for Coach Pope and the Wildcats to have Williams on the floor. Last year, Williams averaged six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game for the Wildcats, and if he is healthy, these numbers are going to improve a ton this year.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) fives forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Mitchell is going to play the four this season for the Wildcats if he is able to suit up. What is so great about Williams is that his skill set allows him to play the two through four. He can handle the ball, shoot the lights out, and guard every position on the floor. If Mitchell isn't a Wildcat this year, Williams is going to be used at all of these different positions.

The best-case scenario for the Wildcats will be to have both Mitchell and Williams on the floor this season. If Mitchell doesn't win his case and play for Kentucky, getting Williams back on the floor will get even more important for Coach Pope. This will be a situation to monitor over the next few weeks.

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