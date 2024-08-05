The media continues to get Kentucky basketball's starting lineup wrong
People who are predicting Kentucky's starting lineup are mostly right. It is just about chalk that Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams will start for the Wildcats.
The issue keeps coming at the point guard position. Jon Rothstein just wrote an article predicting starting lineups for all of the SEC teams, and he predicted that Kerr Kriisa would be the Wildcats' starting point guard. We have heard straight from Kriisa, who called Lamont Butler the team's starting point guard.
Kriisa had this to say about his fellow point guard Butler, "Lamont's been pushing me in practice a lot. I'm very thankful for him. I think I've never gotten that kind of defensive mindset in practice every day. I mean, he's picking me up 94 full. I mean we scrimmage and I'm like Mont chill it's fifth of July we got time. Mont's like, nah, nah. It's good he's been really pushing me. Mont is our PG1. Mont is going to set the tone for us for the whole season. Mont's going to be the guy for us who needs to show up every day, and he's done it. He's taking care of his body. He's showing us how to be a leader. Mont's been very special for the group."
Kriisa is a really good player and a veteran who will help this Kentucky team, but that help will come off the bench. Kriisa will be asked to facilitate for the Wildcats off the bench and score. For a team to over-achieve, they have to get scoring off the bench, and Kriisa will bring that, but he himself said Butler is going to be the Wildcats starting point guard.
Butler is the best on-ball defender in college basketball, and he will shut down opposing guards while passing to teammates and scoring the ball. The Kentucky Wildcats are very fortunate to have two elite point guards. This team won't miss a beat when Butler is on the bench resting, and Kriisa is on the floor.