The national media is not giving Kentucky freshman Malachi Moreno enough love
It is safe to say that it hasn't been the prettiest start to the season for the Kentucky Wildcats, as Mark Pope's team already has two losses. While Big Blue Nation is frustrated with the early season struggles, fans have seen some bright spots on this team.
One of those bright spots is Kentucky native Malachi Moreno. He is averaging 10.2 points and seven rebounds per game so far this season. Early into the year, Moreno came off the bench to relieve Brandon Garrison, but in the win over Loyola Maryland last Friday, he made his first career start.
In this start, Moreno scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and a steal in the blowout win. He put these numbers up in only 23 minutes. It is scary to think the kind of numbers Moreno would be putting up if his minutes continued to increase.
While Moreno has been great early into his career, he has not received some of the same national media attention that some of the other elite freshmen have early into the season. I'm not saying Moreno has proven he is a top ten freshman in the class, and obviously, the two losses don't help his case, but the freshman has been excellent for the Wildcats.
If the Wildcats start to heat up and Moreno continues to play excellent basketball, his name will start showing up on some of these lists. The Wildcats will also be getting Jayden Quaintance back on the floor sooner than later, which will make this frontcourt scary. The thought of having Moreno come off the bench to relieve Quaintance should get Big Blue Nation very excited.
The most impressive part of what Moreno has done early into his college career is the fact that he has shut down all of the non-believers immediately. When Moreno committed to Kentucky, everyone said that because he played his high school hoops at Great Crossing, he wouldn't be ready for college ball. That has been far from the case so far this season.
As Moreno continues to play, he will find out more and more just how good he is. Once Moreno figures out, he is one of the best players on the floor, he is going to try and score more around the rim, which will be good for the Wildcats. Moreno is not even close to fully reaching his potential, and he is already a star for the Wildcats.