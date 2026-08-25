The national media isn't high enough on this Kentucky team after the Mark Mitchell addition

Mark Pope just made a splash addition to the 2026-27 roster as Mark Mitchell received eligibility and picked the Wildcats. Big Blue Nation was already excited about this team, but after picking up Mitchell, fans felt that this team was going to be consistently in the top ten.

Well, the national media doesn't seem to agree, as the Wildcats did not crack the top ten in multiple polls. CBS Sports updated their preseason top 25, and the Wildcats came in at 12th in this ranking, rising four spots after landing Mitchell. I don't see how a team that features Mitchell and Milan Momcilovic, who were the top two players in the transfer portal in my opinion, isn't in the top ten. The good news is preseason rankings don't matter, but BBN isn't too happy that this team isn't top ten.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) reacts after a three point shot play during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Gary Parrish had to say about ranking the Wildcats 14th: "This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning one of the top six scorers, specifically Malachi Moreno, from a team that finished 22-14 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament."

If all of the eligibility stuff works out for the Wildcats ' newest addition, Mitchell, it will be really interesting to see where this team is listed once the true preseason AP Poll comes out. I do feel that once that happens, if Mitchell is still on the team, the Wildcats will be in the top ten.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket \against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parrish talked about how the Wildcats' only top six scorer returning from last season is Malachi Moreno, but that is the case with just about every team this year, it seems. In the new world of college basketball, just about every program has a bunch of new players walking in and out of the door each season. Knowing how many elite players Coach Pope brought in, I don't feel this is a good enough reason to have them sitting at 12th in these rankings.

To be fair, the Wildcats bench does have a few players who have to go out on the floor and prove it. Moreno and Alex Wilkins are also going to have to prove they are ready to take the next step. If these two do take this step, it is going to be hard to stop Pope's Wildcats this season. There is no world where, with Mitchell, this is not a top ten team.

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