The play of Amari Williams against Tennessee should excite Kentucky fans for the future
At different points this season, Kentucky fans have been frustrated with the play of Amari Williams. The frustration has to do with how close he is to being elite, yet little aspects of his game lead to struggles at times. Some of those struggles are not putting his hands up on defense, being too cute around the rim rather than dunking the ball and turning over the basketball.
Kentucky's win over Tennessee was the best all-around performance Big Blue Nation has seen from their seven-footer all season long. He was 3-5 from the field for 11 points while also going 4-6 from the free throw line. Williams pulled down 15 rebounds giving him a double-double in this big road game. He also dished four assists, which is the most underrated part of his game.
Williams did turn the ball over three times in this game against Tennessee, but at times, he was the main ball handler for this team.
This performance from Williams was his most well-rounded game of the season, and if he continues to play like this, especially on the boards, it will help the Wildcats finish SEC, play strong, and make a run in March.
At times in SEC play, the Kentucky Wildcats have had trouble rebounding the basketball, and it has led to losses. If Williams can continue to become more of a force on the boards in SEC play, it will help the Wildcats limit second-chance opportunities for the opposing team, which has been an issue at times this season.
If Kentucky wants to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Williams is going to have to be playing his best ball of the season.