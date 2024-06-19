This elite 2025 prospect was made in a lab for Mark Pope's system
When Coach Mark Pope hits the recruiting trail, he looks for players that fit his system and play the game the way he likes. Well, the coaching staff just offered a player who is exactly what Coach Pope is looking for.
That player is Niko Bundalo from Hudson, Ohio. Bundalo is ranked as the 24th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Coach Pope's system is built on everyone on the floor being able to pass the basketball, as this leads to open shots. He also likes his power forwards to be able to shoot the ball, and Bundalo can do just that after watching his film. The 6'11, 195-pound power forward has an elite shooting stroke for a player his height.
Bundalo also plays the game with a swagger that Coach Pope seems to like in his players. This swagger might remind some of Kerr Kriisa, whom Coach Pope added via the transfer portal a few weeks ago.
Bundalo is a player who Coach Pope shouldn't have any issue selling a vision to as he was made in a lab for the Wildcats new system. Bundalo is still racking up offers, and he will more than likely start taking visits in the next few months.
Kentucky needs to get Bundalo on campus for a visit soon so Coach Pope can sell to him the vision he has for a player with his skill set. Bundalo would work his way into lottery pick status if he decides to play for Coach Pope.