This elite 2026 wing was made in a lab to play for Mark Pope at Kentucky
Mark Pope and his coaching staff have done an excellent job of analyzing the talent in the 2026 class and picking which recruits best fit the system Kentucky runs.
This is the point of the year when a lot of players set up visits to schools and start to get closer to deciding which school is the best fit. One player who recently set up a visit to Kentucky is Cole Cloer.
The 6'7 small forward is a North Carolina native but plays his high school hoops in Florida at IMG Academy. Right now, 247Sports has Cloer ranked as the 29th overall player in the composite rankings, but there are not 28 players better than him in this class.
When watching film on Cloer, the obvious standout part of his game is his ability to shoot the ball. He looks like a young Kam Williams with his ability to shoot from all over the floor. The other part of his film that stood out was his confidence shooting the ball.
It is clear that there is not a single spot on the floor that Cloer does not feel confident shooting the ball from. This attribute makes him the perfect fit to play in Pope's system as he loves players who aren't afraid to shoot the ball.
With the visit coming up for Cloer in September, the Wildcats will look to put themselves in a great spot for the sharpshooter. It is very clear that Cloer is a player that would fit well into the system at Kentucky, so the staff needs to make a hard push. Cloer also has visits set up to UConn, Arkansas, Florida, UNC, NC State, and Alabama.
Here is the film on the sharpshooting wing Cole Cloer.
Cole Cloer Peach Jam Film
Here is the scouting report on Cloer from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Cloer is a big-time shooter of the basketball who also possesses good wing size and bounce at the rim. He has a high and compact release, gets beautiful loft and rotation on his ball, and is a threat to make all different types of shots. He can make threes on the move or off the dribble, knocked down 43% of his open spot-up threes in EYBL play, and also has a complementing pull-up game with his ability to score over most opposing wings. Most of all, he has that outward confidence and swagger that almost all great shot-makers share."