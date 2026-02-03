Mark Pope is excited about Kentucky's recruiting for next season

Mark Pope and all of Big Blue Nation currently have their focus on the basketball season we are in right now, but fans do have some concern for the future. That concern stems from the fact that the Wildcats currently do not have a player committed in the 2026 class.

Knowing that fans have been so used to John Calipari being the coach in Lexington, they have also gotten accustomed to having a bunch of elite players committed to Kentucky. That is not the case this season, and it does have some fans concerned.

Yesterday, the rosters for the McDonald’s All-American Game came out, and the Wildcats don’t have any players in this game. There are some uncommitted recruits that the Wildcats are still in the hunt for, but no players with the UK logo next to their name on the roster.

On Coach Pope’s radio show this week, he tried to calm the nerves of fans who have concerns with recruiting. Here is what Coach Pope had to say about recruiting: “I'm excited about recruiting for next year. I think that we're in play with some players that fit us, that I think could be really, really special here, and we'll see how that goes. We're in the process of recruiting our own players and recruiting players that are still available, and then of course, this portal will be really important for us."

While some members of Big Blue Nation might be hitting the panic button on the 2026 recruiting class, it does not seem Coach Pope is doing that quite yet. Coach Pope mentioned the transfer portal in this quote, and while the portal will need to be utilized for next season, Coach Pope needs some elite high school talent.

True freshmen have been the stars of the show in college basketball this season, and it is a big reason why teams like Duke, BYU, and Kansas have seen success. Malachi Moreno has been incredible for the Wildcats this season, but Pope needs a player who is going to be a one and done stud. Some players that fit this mold are still available in the 2026 class, and Coach Pope needs to do everything in his power to make sure one of them ends up in Lexington.

Coach Pope still has to prove that he is capable of landing some of the best players in the nation out of high school, and it will take a solid pitch to get the job done as the clock gets closer to zero.