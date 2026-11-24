The 2025-26 season was a rough one for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats that was filled with very high expectations that were not met. After the season came to an end, all of Big Blue Nation knew that there would be a lot of roster turnover, but there were some players that fans really wanted to see back in Lexington.

One of the players that BBN really wanted back in Lexington was Collin Chandler, but he ended up transferring back home to play at BYU. Chandler was originally committed to Coach Pope at BYU but followed him to Kentucky. There were some rumors that Chandler's wife really wanted to go back home to Utah, but obviously we don't know if this is the only reason he went to play for BYU.

Oct 21, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU player Collin Chandler is interviewed during the big 12 Media Days at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This whole story with Chandler's wife is why I am not mad at Pope for losing Chandler to BYU, but still, it hurts to see such a talented player leave. To make matters worse for Kentucky fans, Chandler has been elite so far this season for the Cougars.

Through six games this season for BYU, Chandler is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Chandler is shooting a very efficient 53.3% from the field and 42.9% from three on 5.8 per game so far. Last night in the Maui Invitational, Chandler and the Cougars took on Washington, and he went off. Chandler had 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists in BYU's 83-77 win.

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Collin Chandler (5) drives to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Lj Smith (14) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chandler was a fan favorite in Lexington, so Big Blue Nation is happy to see him doing well, but the fans wish he was putting up these numbers in Lexington. Today, the former Wildcat Chandler and BYU will be taking on Ole Miss in what will be another good test for the Cougars. BYU has a good shot at winning it all in Maui and will be a really good team in the Big 12 this season.

Chandler is not the only former Wildcat from last season who is seeing success at his new school. Multiple other players like Andrija Jelavic and Jaland Lowe have been really good at their new schools. Some folks have been frustrated about this with Pope, but I'm not sure that is fair. Chandler is one player that, without question, BBN will be rooting for unless the Wildcats were to meet up with BYU at some point this season. An All-American season is in the making for the former Wildcat Chandler.

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