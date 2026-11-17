Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats were desperately looking for a feel-good win over the Grambling State Tigers after Friday night's miracle win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats were able to get it this evening, taking down the Tigers 88-59.

On Friday this week, the Wildcats will play their second marquee game of the non-conference slate as they head to Indianapolis to take on Indiana in what really feels like a must-win game. Hopefully, covering the spread and a second-half offensive explosion will help Pope's team's confidence heading into this game.

Let's take a look at three takeaways from Kentucky's win over Grambling State.

Takeaways from Kentucky's win over the Grambling State Tigers

Malachi Moreno had a massive game for Kentucky

Nov 13, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) handles the ball during the second half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the blowout win over the Grambling State Tigers, Kentucky's seven-footer Malachi Moreno had himself a big game. The Kentucky native had 22 points to go with 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. In the loss to Kansas, Moreno didn't do much in the first half due to foul trouble, but late in the game he was getting anything he wanted down low. Moreno looked like the player that BBN hoped he would develop into this season. Pope needs his big man to play like this the rest of the season.

The assist-to-turnover ratio was much better for the Wildcats

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) calls out to his teammates during the first half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's offense hadn't flowed well so far this season, but it looked a lot better tonight. The Wildcats had 22 assists on 31 made baskets and only turned the ball over ten times. This is what it was supposed to look like for Pope and the Wildcats on the offensive end of the floor. If Kentucky plays like this on offense on Friday against Indiana, they will have a shot at the win.

Zoom Diallo has fully shaken off the rust

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) goes to the basket during the second half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's point guard Zoom Diallo struggled in the exhibition games, and BBN was worried that he wasn't fit to run this offense, but he has been great during the regular season so far. Tonight, Diallo was one rebound and one assist away from a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. He and Moreno have been the two best players for the Wildcats so far this season, which has been great to see. Diallo is a leader for this team, and it is great to see him having success.

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