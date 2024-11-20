This quote from Lipscomb's head coach shows just how elite Kentucky's offense is
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats put up 97 points on Lipscomb on Tuesday night, and this is a Lipscomb team that had only given up 72.6 points per game heading into this game. The Wildcats have an elite offense, and that has been on display all season long and continued in this ball game.
After the game, Lipscomb's head coach, Lennie Acuff, in his opening statement, talked a lot about this Kentucky team. Here is what Acuff had to say about Kentucky and the offense, “I know most of the guys in the SEC don’t know him (Mark Pope), but I can tell you I’m tremendously impressed. Tremendously, tremendously impressed. We play a lot of these games—unfortunately—we play a lot of them, and we’ve done well in a lot of them. But that’s the best, offensive, power four team we’ve played in my six years at Lipscomb. I’ll tell you what, if Butler, Robinson, and Brea play like that, they’re going to be a tough, tough, tough out. When we play these games, a lot of times, it’s the defensive end—they really get after us on defense. I think they are underrated defensively, but I think we had good shots. If the ball does not go in, it’s a hard game. But you make one mistake, or you are one-half second late it's three. And I know they went 12 for 25, and we fouled them for three more. So, good for them. I know what basketball means in the state of Kentucky. You’re going to have a team that’s fun to cheer for. I’ll tell you that.
This is an extremely meaningful statement from a Division 1 head basketball coach about Kentucky. Saying that this is the best offense he has seen in his six years at Lipscomb is impressive. Coach Pope has an elite offense and the perfect group of players to run it, which will make this a very special 2024-25 season in Lexington.