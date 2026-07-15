Two concerns for the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team

Big Blue Nation is starting to get very excited about this 2026-27 team Mark Pope has put together. I believe this team is going to be great this year, but this will be dependent on some Wildcats hitting their upside. Players like Malachi Moreno, Alex Wilkins, and Kam Williams are all examples of players who could be elite this season, but they have to prove it.

While there is a ton of excitement about this Kentucky team, there are some concerns for Pope’s roster that could potentially be an issue. Let’s take a look at two concerns surrounding this Kentucky basketball team.

Two concerns with the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team

Defense

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pretty much every season, fans are going to have defensive concerns with a Pope-coached team, knowing he is known for his elite offense. Last season, the defense was solid for the Wildcats, but this year, once again, BBN has its fair share of concerns. A lot of the players that Pope brought in via the transfer portal didn’t put up very impressive analytic numbers on the defensive end of the floor.

If this Kentucky team is going to have a good season on defense, these players are going to have to put in an effort on that end of the floor. Defense is about basketball IQ, athleticism, and effort. These players have most of these qualities; the concern will be effort. Pope recruits' elite offensive players, and sometimes guys like this aren’t elite on defense. Pope needs to hope that this season, these players play harder on the defensive end of the floor. To be an elite team, the Wildcats need to be good on both ends of the floor.

The backup five position

Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) celebrates a defensive play during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The backup five is a concern I have for this team, and it is simply due to the health of Franck Kepnang. If healthy, I believe Kepnang is the perfect five to backup Malachi Moreno, but he hasn’t been able to stay on the floor during his long college basketball career.

I am hoping that Coach Pope goes and gets a depth piece center who can step in and run the five if Kepnang does miss time with an injury this season. Kepnang is an elite shot blocker and a very good rebounder, but the health concerns won’t go away for fans. Big Blue Nation needs to hope Kepnang can stay on the floor this season.

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