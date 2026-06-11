Three bold predictions for Kentucky basketball summer practice

Kentucky basketball is heading into a different part of the offseason now as Mark Pope has his team, but he has to see how it all comes together at practice this summer. Every summer of Kentucky basketball, a lot of different things happen that get Big Blue Nation excited for the upcoming season.

Every summer, a few players walk on campus and exceed expectations, getting fans fired up for the season, which inches closer as the leaves begin to change. This 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team has a ton of question marks, as there are a bunch of players who have a ton of upside. That is going to make for a very fun few months for this staff and fans.

Let’s make three bold predictions for this summer for Pope’s team.

Three bold summer predictions for the Kentucky basketball team

Mason Williams proves he can play as a freshman

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) looks to make a move against Utah Prep’s Jaxon Prince (4) during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One question I have about this Kentucky roster is the depth in the backcourt, but one player could give me confidence. That player is true freshman point guard Mason Williams. He is the son of former NBA star and current Kentucky coach Mo Williams, and some believe that he is going to burst onto the scene as a freshman. If Williams can become a reliable option off the bench for Pope, it would be huge for this team. Williams has a lot to prove this summer.

Ousmane N’Diaye will blossom into a star

Ousmane N'Diaye | Kentucky Athletics

BBN is excited to see Ousmane N’Diaye take the floor, and fans are happy to hear that he is already on campus and ready to get to work. Players coming to play college hoops from overseas sometimes struggle early, but if N’Diaye quickly adjusts to playing in the Pope system and proves he is the guy at the four for this team, it would be awesome. I believe he is going to have a really good summer and prove that he has to start for this team.

Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins will prove they can play together

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots a free throw against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Another conversation the national media is having about this team has to do with how Alex Wilkins and Zoom Diallo will play together. They are both true point guards, but one of them will have to play the two. Most expect this to be Wilkins, and based on his play style, I believe he can handle it. I think we will hear that this one-two punch is working perfectly in summer practice.

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