Three bold predictions for Malachi Moreno's sophomore season at Kentucky

Malachi Moreno was able to tell Big Blue Nation on Sunday evening that he will be back in Lexington for another season, and fans are very excited to see what he is able to do. Moreno jumped into a starting role for Kentucky as a true freshman when many didn’t expect him to play that much.

Watching Moreno play in the postseason last year, it was clear that he has some development to do when it comes to his physicality, but if he puts on muscle this offseason, that shouldn’t be all that difficult for the seven-footer.

Let’s take a look at three bold predictions for Malachi Moreno’s sophomore season.

Three bold predictions for Malachi Moreno’s sophomore season

Moreno averages a double-double for the Wildcats

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) shoots over Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Moreno averaged 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 22.6 minutes per game. There is a world where he could average a double-double if that minutes per game number gets much closer to 30, which everyone expects it to. He will, without question, average double-figures scoring, but the rebounds will be tougher. If he lives on the boards, he could be one of the better rebounders in the SEC. If the seven-footer puts up these types of numbers, he will have a real shot to be an All-SEC First Team selection.

Moreno is a top 20 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) passes the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If Moreno has the season that Big Blue Nation believes he will, I believe that he will be taken in the top 20 of the 2027 Draft, and I believe that he has a real shot at a lottery pick. Moreno has to become more physical, but if he does and has the season that everyone thinks he will, this will be his last season in Lexington.

Moreno becomes a true three-point threat

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dribbles the ball past Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

During the time that Moreno spent in the NBA Draft, where he was working out for teams, one of the things he was showing was an ability to make the three-ball. Moreno wasn’t a three-point threat last season as a freshman, but I do believe he will shoot the three ball more this season and become a player teams have to respect from deep. Pope loves for his big men to be able to pop out and make a three-pointer, and if Moreno is able to do that this season, it would be massive.

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