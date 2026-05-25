Complaint Month: Examining Everything Wrong in College Sports

College football and basketball have crowned champions and gone through their early offseason rhythms. Spring sports are wrapping up as commencements across the country send new graduates off. It’s May, and the anticipation of long summer days means one thing: It’s time to complain.

May is Complaint Month in college sports with leaders airing their grievances on everything from postseason expansion to eligibility concerns. Sports Illustrated examines these complaints and where the sport is headed.

While weighing concerns about regular-season game value and changing the sport’s calendar, commissioners are coalescing around the Big Ten’s push for 24 with the SEC representing the lone—and most important—holdout. Read more from SI writers Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer.

More College Football From Sports Illustrated

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