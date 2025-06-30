Three concerns for the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team
There has been a ton of hype around this 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team, and for good reason. Mark Pope has put together a squad that looks like it could win it all this season.
In this article, I am going to try and do something that will be very hard with the talent on this roster, which is to find three concerns.
Let's take a look at three things that could be a concern for the Kentucky basketball team and what has to happen for them not to come to fruition.
1.) Jaland Lowe doesn't improve his shooting splits at Kentucky
Last season at Pitt, point guard Jaland Lowe led the Panthers in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game. While the scoring numbers were solid, the shooting percentages were concerning. Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three. This can be explained as he was shooting the ball 14 times per game, as he was the only source of offense the Panthers had. Many Kentucky fans anticipate Lowe's percentages improving at Kentucky, and Coach Pope has also voiced how he plans to make this happen.
Lowe is the PG1 for this team, and if he doesn't take that step that Pope expects him to, it could hurt this team. In summer camp, Lowe is already turning heads, which should have fans excited, but it is something to monitor this season. If Lowe is an elite point guard, Pope has the best team in college basketball.
2.) Who is the backup point guard going to be?
After Acaden Lewis decommitted from Kentucky, it has left many wondering who will be the backup point guard behind Lowe. The Wildcats have a lot of elite combo guards like Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson, and Collin Chandler, and one of these three players will likely take over the role as PG2.
All three of these names are able to play the one and two, but it is still to be seen how well they can run the Pope offense in crucial situations. Aberdeen is the player who is most likely to win this job. If Aberdeen excels in this role the backcourt depth for Kentucky will be in a great spot. If he struggles, Lowe will be asked to play a lot of minutes for this team.
3.) Jayden Quaintance is coming back from a big injury
Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance is going to have a special season at Kentucky that will lead to him being a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Before any of this happens, Quaintance will have to get back to 100% after his ACL surgery.
Things seem to be moving in the right direction for the Wildcats' big man, but he could miss a few games this season before he is back to being himself. Luckily, Kentucky has an elite big man in Brandon Garrison who can pick up the load while Quaintance continues with his rehab. If Quaintance's timetable is pushed back at all it will be a concern for this basketball team.