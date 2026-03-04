Brandon Garrison on Kentucky's early lead vs. Texas A&M: 'We relaxed as a team'

The Kentucky Wildcats' loss to the Texas A&M Aggies was the most frustrating of the season because early into this ball game, Mark Pope’s team was in control. Kentucky was in a spot where it looked like the Wildcats were going to run away with this game, and then the floodgates opened.

Kentucky was ahead 30-18 with eight minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats had a three in the air that would have given Pope’s team a 15-point lead. This three didn’t go down, and the Aggies went down to make a three on the other end to cut Kentucky’s lead down to nine.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The score was 30-21, and from that point on it was all Texas A&M. The Texas A&M three that made the score 30-21 came with 7:29 left in the first half, and the half ended with the Aggies leading 45-33. So, in the final eight minutes of the half, the Aggies went on a 27-3 run.

While the Wildcats outscored the Aggies in the second half, Texas A&M hit some big threes right out of the game in the second half to extend the lead and make it feel like even for the comeback cats, this lead was too much to overcome.

After the game, Brandon Garrison went on the radio, and one of the things he discussed was the run the Aggies went on. Here is what Garrison had to say, “We relaxed as a team. I feel like when we get ahead, we all relax instead of keep putting our foot down."

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) makes a lay up during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fans have been really frustrated with this quote from Garrison, but he is being honest. It was clear that Kentucky didn’t put its foot fully on the gas, and they let the Aggies back in the game. A team like Texas A&M who loves to shoot the three-ball, isn’t a team to let hang around.

To be fair, the way Kentucky has played this season, they haven’t gotten out to many leads like this, but in games against Texas A&M, Georgia, and Auburn, the Wildcats had a lead near or above double digits, and they were 0-3 in these games.

When the postseason rolls around next weekend, starting with the SEC Tournament in Nashville, the Wildcats are going to have to step on teams' throats when they have a lead, or it will be an early exit for Pope’s squad. While this loss to the Aggies was incredibly frustrating, a win over Florida would give the up-and-down Wildcats a little bit of momentum heading into the postseason.