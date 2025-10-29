Three Kentucky players with the most to prove against Georgetown
Georgetown is heading to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in what should be an interesting game. The Wildcats are coming off a massive win over #1 Purdue, and now the team will need to come into this Georgetown game without a big win hangover.
The Hoyas are a team that doesn't have many expectations this season, as Joe Lunardi doesn't have the Hoyas in the NCAA Tournament. This means Ed Cooley's team will come into this game looking to make a very loud statement.
Let's take a look at three Kentucky Wildcats who have the most to prove in this basketball game.
Three Wildcats with something to prove in the exhibition against Georgetown
Otega Oweh
A lot of fans will be confused about why Otega Oweh is on this list, as he is the star player for the Kentucky team. Oweh has missed a lot of basketball this offseason due to a foot injury, but he was back on the floor against Purdue. Oweh scored 10 points in 17 minutes on the floor, but he missed some shots that he doesn't generally miss. It would be great for Oweh to have an explosive game against Georgetown to prove to Big Blue Nation that his foot is back to 100% and he is ready for the season.
Andrija Jelavic
In the Purdue game, fans had multiple different reviews of the way Andrija Jelavic played in this basketball game. Jelavic did some good things on the glass and passing the ball, but missed some threes. It was very clear watching Jelavic play that he is going to be really good for the Wildcats, but he is still adjusting to the Pope system. This game will be an excellent opportunity for Jelavic to have an elite showing on offense to prove that the upside on that side of the floor is there for the Croatian forward.
Brandon Garrison
Brandon Garrison did a lot well in the win for Kentucky over Purdue, scoring seven points to go with four rebounds and an assist, but freshman seven-footer Malachi Moreno stole the show. After just this game, a lot of fans are calling for Moreno to start and Garrison to come off the bench. If Garrison wants to prove that he is the guy for this team at center, he needs to have an excellent game against Georgetown. This will also have an effect on his minutes once Jayden Quaintance is back.