Three Kentucky Wildcats who will be key for a deep NCAA Tournament run
Kentucky basketball hasn't seen all that much NCAA Tournament success over the last handful of years, but in year one of the Mark Pope era, he took the Wildcats to the Sweet 16. It was an incredible job by Coach Pope to get this team to the second weekend, knowing he put this team together in a very short period of time, and his team was missing some key pieces.
Now, Coach Pope heads into year two of his tenure at Kentucky, and he has a basketball team that is more than capable of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats retained some star power from last season and did an excellent job of adding elite players via the portal and high school recruiting.
Let's take a look at three players who will need to have a good season for Kentucky to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Three Kentucky Wildcats who need to play well for a deep NCAA Tournament run
Jaland Lowe
It makes a lot of sense that the first name on this list is a point guard, as it is well known that guard play wins basketball games in March. This was seen last season with Florida as the Gators had the best backcourt in college basketball, and they ended up hanging a banner. Lowe is coming over to Kentucky from Pitt, where he averaged 16.8 points per game, but he was inefficient from the field. All reports from summer practice have said that Lowe has been turning heads. If he has a good season, this team will make a run.
Otega Oweh
Staying on the guard play wins in March trend, Otega Oweh is set to have an elite season for Kentucky. He led the Wildcats in scoring last season, and he is the best slasher in college basketball. With two game winners last season, Oweh proved he is clutch, and this will be needed for a deep tournament run this season.
Jayden Quaintance
The big question mark is that of center Jayden Quaintance. He is rehabbing from an ACL tear, and his return date is still up in the air. The hope is to have Quaintance back by SEC play. When he is on the floor, Quaintance is the most dominant defender in college basketball, and he is set to put up elite numbers. Quaintance could be the best big man in college basketball, and if this is the case, it will help the Wildcats in the postseason.