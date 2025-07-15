Former Kentucky Football Player Surprises Himself by Chasing Down Los Angeles Arsonist
A former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver turned back the clock in heroic fashion on a Los Angeles hillside over the weekend.
Scott Mitchell, who suited up for the Wildcats in 2004 and '05, told NBC News about the altercation between he and a suspected arsonist while on a hike outside Los Angeles.
Mitchell and his girlfriend Davanah DiMarco were out on a Sunday morning hike when they saw a burning tree and a suspicious man leaving the scene.
"Oh wait, that tree's on fire," Mitchell said he told DiMarco. "Hey, that guy lit that tree on fire. He started that fire. Get him!"
The suspect ran about 150 yards from the scene by the time Mitchell and DiMarco realized what happened, prompting the former Wildcats wide receiver to sprint after him.
"Even without digging, I was able to chase that guy down. I didn't know I still had it, I'm not going to lie," Mitchell said.
Mitchell and other hikers made sure the 43-year-old homeless suspect, Andrew Wistic O'Calliham, went nowhere while authorities were en route.
O'Calliham was booked on charges of suspicion of arson upon a structure or forest land. He was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
All active flames were fully extinguished by 53 firefighters on the scene.