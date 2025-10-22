Three key matchups #9 Kentucky must win to take down #1 Purdue
If Kentucky is going to beat the #1 team in college basketball, the Wildcats will have to play at a very high level. Purdue is ranked #1 for a reason, and that is because this team is full of veterans and a lot of players who have played together for a while.
Four of Purdue's five projected starters were on the team last season, which means these players know each other's style of play. This will be the first real test for Kentucky against outside competition, so this team will take a bit to adjust.
If the Wildcats are going to get to win there are a few matchups that they must win. Let's take a look at the three matchups the Wildcats have to win to take down #1 Purdue.
Three must-win matchups for Kentucky vs. #1 Purdue
Denzel Aberdeen vs. Braden Smith
Without any doubt, the most important matchup will be trying to slow the Preseason Player of the Year, Braden Smith. With Jaland Lowe out, Denzel Aberdeen is the player who will likely draw this assignment. There will likely also be sometimes where Collin Chandler is tasked with slowing Smith. If Kentucky wants to take down #1 at home, they can't let Smith score a ton of points and dish the ball to his teammates.
Mo Dioubate vs. Trey Kaufman-Renn
Trey Kaufman-Reen, or TKR for short, was the Boilermakers' leading scorer last season, averaging over 20 points per game. With TKR playing the four, Mo Dioubate will likely draw this assignment. The pick and roll with Smith accounted for 236 of Kaufman-Reen's points a year ago, so Dioubate needs to be ready. Mo D is one of the best defenders this Kentucky team has, so he needs to play an elite defensive game to slow TKR.
Brandon Garrison/Malachi Moreno vs. Oscar Cluff
Oscar Cluff is the wildcard on this Purdue team, as he is the only transfer in the starting lineup. Last season, Cluff averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game for South Dakota State. Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno will draw this assignment, and they need to keep Cluff off the offensive glass. Rebounding was an issue for the Wildcats last season, so the bigs for Kentucky need to make sure they are rebounding at a high level in this game. This will be the first college game for Moreno, so it will be a serious test for the five-star.