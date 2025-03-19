Wildcats Today

Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats can make a Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament

How deep can Mark Pope's team make it in the NCAA Tournament?

Andrew Stefaniak

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope yells to his team as they face Alabama during the first half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025.
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope yells to his team as they face Alabama during the first half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A lot of college basketball analysts are picking their brackets for the NCAA Tournament, but not many of them have the Kentucky Wildcats making a deep run in the Big Dance.

Kentucky is playing without some valuable pieces in the NCAA Tournament, but this team is still capable of making a run.

Let take a look at three reasons why Kentucky can make a Final Four run.

Three reasons Kentucky can make a Final Four run

1. The Wildcats got an excellent NCAA Tournament draw

Mark Pop
Mar 1, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his players during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky got a draw that would give them a very clear path to the Sweet 16 which would set up a matchup with a Tennessee team that the Wildcats have already beaten twice. If the Wildcats can get past either Illinois, Texas, or Xavier, to get to the Vols they have a real shot to make the Elite Eight. Kentucky is also matched up with Houston, who looks like the most beatable one-seed.

2. The Wildcats have an elite offense

Koby Bre
Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) drives to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Even without Jaxson Robinson the Kentucky Wildcats have an elite offense that is ranked eighth in college basketball according to KenPom. This offense features the best shooter in the nation in Koby Brea and one of the best drivers in college basketball in Otega Oweh. If Kentucky gets hot shooting the three-ball, this team can make a deep run.

3. Kentucky is an experienced team

Lamont Butle
Mar 1, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky's roster is built with players who have played a lot of college basketball. Players like Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, Amari Williams, Koby Brea, and Ansley Almonor have all played a lot of college basketball. On top of this, they also have a lot of NCAA Tournament experience. This will help once the bright lights of March hit the Wildcats.

Published
Andrew Stefaniak
ANDREW STEFANIAK

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

Home/Men's Basketball