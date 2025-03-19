Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats can make a Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament
A lot of college basketball analysts are picking their brackets for the NCAA Tournament, but not many of them have the Kentucky Wildcats making a deep run in the Big Dance.
Kentucky is playing without some valuable pieces in the NCAA Tournament, but this team is still capable of making a run.
Let take a look at three reasons why Kentucky can make a Final Four run.
Three reasons Kentucky can make a Final Four run
1. The Wildcats got an excellent NCAA Tournament draw
Kentucky got a draw that would give them a very clear path to the Sweet 16 which would set up a matchup with a Tennessee team that the Wildcats have already beaten twice. If the Wildcats can get past either Illinois, Texas, or Xavier, to get to the Vols they have a real shot to make the Elite Eight. Kentucky is also matched up with Houston, who looks like the most beatable one-seed.
2. The Wildcats have an elite offense
Even without Jaxson Robinson the Kentucky Wildcats have an elite offense that is ranked eighth in college basketball according to KenPom. This offense features the best shooter in the nation in Koby Brea and one of the best drivers in college basketball in Otega Oweh. If Kentucky gets hot shooting the three-ball, this team can make a deep run.
3. Kentucky is an experienced team
Kentucky's roster is built with players who have played a lot of college basketball. Players like Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, Amari Williams, Koby Brea, and Ansley Almonor have all played a lot of college basketball. On top of this, they also have a lot of NCAA Tournament experience. This will help once the bright lights of March hit the Wildcats.