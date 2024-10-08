Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball's annual Pro Day
Kentucky basketball season is almost here, and that means preseason events are just kicking off. On Monday, UK held their 10th annual Pro Day, this time in Historic Memorial Coliseum. As always, scouts from all 30 NBA teams were in attendance to get a look at this year's Wildcats. Most namely, former Kentucky assistant coach John Robic was in attendance as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs.
The Wildcats looked really promising in the little we saw on Monday night at Pro Day. Let's take a look at some takeaways and observations.
1. Three-point shooting is the identity
It's clear by now that shooting the ball from deep is going to be one of Kentucky's major strengths this season. From Travis Perry, Koby Brea, Andrew Carr, and many others, Kentucky doesn't seem to have a weakness shooting from any position. In watching Travis Perry, it's rare to see him miss a good look from three-point range. It's going to be fun to watch the Wildcats let it fly this season, and it also will be intriguing to see just how many threes they put up each game.
2. Spacing and playing fast will be a key offensively
Something that can definitely aid in the three-point shooting this season is spacing and and a fast-pace offense. That was a known key on Monday night during Kentucky's pro day. Mark Pope was mic'd up during a portion of the practice, and he had a message to his team, and that was to not stop going. Pope wants to keep their opponents on their heels this season.
"We're not a stop team. We are not a stop and look and let the defense recover team. We keep these guys on their heels the whole night long."- Mark Pope on Kentucky's offensive tempo.
3. Kentucky has players who will bring the energy
We talk all the time about players who will do whatever it takes to help the team win, and while Kentucky has a roster full of them, a few stick out in terms of energy on each side of the floor. First, Kerr Kriisa will bring an unmatched swagger to the team, and will almost certainly feed his own energy off Big Blue Nation's, and that helps him on both sides of the court. ANother is Otega Oweh, who after watching him on Pro Day, brings all of the energy on the defensive end along with Lamont Butler. Now you can see why those are two of the best defensive guards in the entire country, and they don't stop working.
Big Bliue Nation won't have to wait much longer to see their team again with Big Blue Madness on Friday. You can watch it on the SEC Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Check out Mark Pope's interview from UK's Pro Day tonight from the SEC Network+ broadcast below.