Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball's SEC schedule release

The full Kentucky SEC basketball schedule was released, so now Big Blue Nation will know which days the Wildcats will play which teams. This is always the most important part of the schedule release because it shows the toughest parts of the schedule.

Let’s take a look at the full SEC basketball schedule and then discuss three takeaways.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky Basketball 2027 SEC Schedule

@Oklahoma- January 2nd

Vs. Ole Miss- January 5th or 6th

@Missouri- January 9th

Vs. LSU- January 12th or 13th

Vs. Vanderbilt- January 16th

@Mississippi State- January 19th or 20th

Vs. Tennessee- January 23rd

@Texas- January 30th

@Ole Miss- February 2nd or 3rd

Vs. Alabama- February 6th

Vs. South Carolina- February 9th or 10th

@Tennessee- February 13th

@Georgia- February 16th or 17th

Vs. Arkansas- February 20th

@Vanderbilt- February 23rd or 34th

Vs. Auburn- February 27th

Vs. Texas A&M- March 2nd or 3rd

@Florida- March 6th

Three takeaways from Kentucky’s SEC Basketball schedule release

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first stretch is very easy

The first six games for the Wildcats include matchups with Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State. Three of these games are on the road, and three of them are in Lexington. The Wildcats should be favorites in all six of these games. If Pope’s team could get out to a 6-0 start, it would be huge.

The middle six games will be a gauntlet

The middle six games for the Wildcats are going to be very tough. Two matchups with Tennessee, a road game against an elite Texas team, and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be coming to town, who Pope hasn’t beaten yet at Kentucky. A road game against Ole Miss and a home matchup with South Carolina are the other two games. If Kentucky could have a winning record in this six-game stretch, it would be great, but this will not be an easy task.

Overall this is a manageable schedule for Mark Pope

This SEC has quickly become one of the toughest conferences in college hoops, but this schedule is manageable for Pope and the Wildcats. Compared to the schedules in Pope’s first two seasons at Kentucky, this schedule isn’t all that bad. If Kentucky can get out to a hot start, they will be setting themselves up in a very good spot. Pope is going to have his best record yet in SEC play as Kentucky’s head coach.

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