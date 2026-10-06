Three winners from Kentucky basketball Pro Day at Rupp Arena

Kentucky basketball held their annual Pro Day event on Tuesday at Rupp Arena, where NBA scouts from across the league can come and get an up-close look at what the team has to offer. The media also got the opportunity to catch all of the action in-person, which included drills and a lot of 5-on-5 scrimmaging.

Here are three winners from the event, three guys that stood out among the rest.

Kentucky Men's Basketball Pro Day | Wyatt Huff

Ousmane N'Diaye

If you don't have N'Diaye as one of the winners of Pro Day, you're doing something wrong. N'Diaye proved that he is a legit three-level scorer. Not only is he good around the basket, the 6-11 forward can also shoot it from deep, and he did it consistently well. He was even seen shooting a number of threes in a row during shootaround. But isn't just his ability to score from anywhere that really stands out, it is his mobility and how well he moves for his size. N'Diaye is going to provide some quality versatility this season. Those Kevin Durant comparisons may have actually been true in terms of playstyle.

Alex Wilkins

Another major standout from Pro Day, Alex Wilkins' shooting had question marks around it entering this season, but what we saw from Big Blue Madness and then on Tuesday erased them. Wilkins was not afraid to let it fly from three and that was clear. It wasn't because he forced it -- he got himself open, whether it was by a teammate or him creating for himself. Wilkins even hit one three that looked to be on the mid-court logo. He has really proved to be a very consistent shooter for Kentucky.

Alex Wilkins | UK Athletics

Mason Williams

There is a good chance Mason Williams gets significant backup PG minutes, early in the season especially. The freshman guard came in ranked as a fringe top-100 player, but he showed that he can be much more than that this season, We knew about his winning mindset, but what stood out at Pro Day was his shooting ability. He knocked a number of them down consistently in shootaround, and even a few during the scrimmage portion of the event. What also stood out with Williams was his size and a frame that looks NBA-ready. He was able to get to the basket consistently, which left shooters out on the perimeter for him to kick out to. He's going to be a significant contributor off the bench.

From what we saw at Pro Day, these were the biggest standouts on a team that clearly has a knack for shooting the ball.

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