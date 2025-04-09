Tulane transfer Kam Williams will be a star in Mark Pope's system at Kentucky
The first addition Mark Pope made in the transfer portal was former Tulane guard Kam Williams, who was a freshman this season. Williams averaged 9.3 points per game for the Green Wave while shooting 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from three.
Williams also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, so the 6'8 athletic freak filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
The usage rate wasn't high for Williams at Tulane, but when he is on the floor next year for the Wildcats, he will be called upon to score the ball.
Williams has some genuine NBA upside as a 6'8 guard who can handle the ball but also shoot. It is scary to think how good he can be as a three-pint threat in Pope's system, knowing at his height, he will be able to shoot over whoever is guarding him.
Kentucky fans are extremely excited about the addition of Jayden Quaintance, as they should be, but Williams will be one of the most underrated players on this team. It shouldn't come as a surprise if he comes off the bench and is able to turn himself into a high-level NBA prospect next season.
If Jasper Johnson does end up coming off the bench for the Wildcats, he and Williams will likely be the Wildcat's two leading scorers off the bench. Williams is the type of player who could win SEC Sixth Man of the Year if his play at Tulane transfers to the SEC, which it will.
Mark Pope did a heck of a job scouting Williams, and it will likely turn into a draft pick for the Wildcats coach.