Tulane transfer Kam Williams will be a star in Mark Pope's system at Kentucky

Big fan of Tulane’s Kam Williams. The 6’8” freshman is making an impact as a two-way wing for the Green Wave—knocking down 39.6% of his threes on ~11 3PA/100, stuffing the stat sheet defensively with a STL% of 4.3 and BLK% of 3.8, and making strong decisions as a ball mover,… pic.twitter.com/DK3q1hcGBq