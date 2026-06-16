Two leaders are emerging for the 2026-27 Kentucky Wildcats

A very important part of a successful college basketball team is having some players step up and be leaders. Big Blue Nation has been curious about who will be the leaders on this team, knowing there are a lot of new faces walking into the locker room, but two guys seem to be taking over as leaders early into the summer.

The first practice for the Wildcats was on Monday, and after practice, Coach Mikhail McLean talked with the UK Sports Network, and he discussed how two Wildcats are stepping up as leaders. One of those players is Malachi Moreno. Fans will love that the central Kentucky native, Moreno, is stepping up as a leader, and Coach McLean talked about how, even as a freshman, Moreno tried to be a leader on this team.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) goes around Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A true freshman being a leader on a college basketball team isn’t something you see every day, and it sounds like that was a big goal for Moreno last season. Now that he has a year of college basketball under his belt, it sounds like this year, Moreno is going to be a true leader for this team this season.

The other player that Coach McLean talked about being a leader for this team is Zoom Diallo, the Washington transfer. Diallo is a great example of not knowing what you’re going to get because BBN had no idea whether or not he would be a leader on this team. Coach McLean talked about how at practice this week, there were some players who were on the verge of throwing up, but Diallo got them back in line to keep running.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) passes the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There is no question that this conditioning is difficult, but Diallo is making sure that everyone is getting their work done and no one is quitting. This is the type of leader that every team needs, and it is great that Diallo is stepping up early.

It is really exciting to see that these two are stepping up as leaders for this team, and without question, some more players on this team will do the same. Franck Kepnang is a name that I could see stepping up for the Wildcats as a leader, as he is a veteran and plays with a ton of heart. Leadership is very important for a team to find success, and Pope’s team will not be lacking it this season.

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