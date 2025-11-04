Update on Jaland Lowe, Denzel Aberdeen's status ahead of Kentucky's season-opener
After being without Jaland Lowe in the two exhibition games and Aberdeen for their exhibition against Georgetown, Kentucky may be without both in their season-opener on Tuesday against Nicholls. According to Jeff Goodman, Kentucky will be without Jaland Lowe against the Colonels, who injured his shoulder in the blue-white scrimmage three weeks ago. As for Aberdeen, he is seen as a game-time decision.
Soon after Lowe's injury in the scrimmage, Pope provided an encouraging update two weeks ago: "Jaland's doing great. He has improved so much over the last 48 hours it's really really positive. We will kind of proceed with caution, but he is an ultimate competitor and he's doing great. He going to be in really good shape. Well see I'll have to be super courageous to throw him on the court here soon, but we will kind of see how it plays out. We've been really pleased with his progress over the last 48 hours."
It's starting to seem like he is being held out as a precaution, with the Louisville game looming, as it is slated for next Tuesday, just the third game into Kentucky's regular season schedule. As for Aberdeen, it looks like more of the same, as Pope said before the Georgetown exhibition that it was a minor leg injury. "He's nursing a little leg deal that I don't think will be an issue. We'll hold him out as a precaution tonight."
With Kentucky's season-opener just hours away, Kentucky will be without Lowe and likely also without Aberdeen, as both of their status' seem like a precautionary decision. Kentucky will absolutely need them against the Cardinals next week, as they're one of the top teams in the country, posing as a hostile road game, not just because of the rivalry, but with Louisville being just outsude the top 10 at #11. The Cardinals won their first game of the season on Monday against South Carolina State, crushing them 104-45. Louisville's roster features a lot of scoring, and Kentucky's offense will need to keep up, which is why having their floor general in Lowe back will be crucial. On the defensive end, Aberdeen will be important in containing electric guard Mikel Brown Jr.
Maybe Mark Pope is holding them out in hopes of getting their flow back in Friday's game? Who knows for sure, but all eyes are on the Louisville game, as fans are really hoping their on the court next Tuesday when the Wildcats take on the Cards in an early-season matchup.