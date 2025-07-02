USA Today ranks Rupp Arena as the fourth-best home court advantage in the SEC
This week, EA Sports announced that they would be making a new version of the college basketball game, which has many across the world excited to see this game come back to game consoles.
This game, making its return during the NIL era, has raised a lot of different conversations, but one of these conversations took a shot at the most historic building in college basketball.
USA Today's Mike Wilson wrote an article talking about how he would rank SEC basketball venues when it comes to how difficult it is to play there as a road team.
In this ranking list, Wilson had Rupp Arena ranked fourth behind Auburn's Neville Arena, Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena, and Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena.
Here is what Wilson had to say about Rupp Arena after ranking the Wildcats' home floor fourth, "Kentucky's Rupp Arena is the second-largest arena in the conference but doesn't boom like the other mega-facilities above it."
To defend Rupp Arena when the Kentucky Wildcats are playing in a marquee matchup, there is no better venue in college hoops. While schools like Auburn and Duke have smaller arenas that might sound louder at times, thanks to the size of the building, the roar of an elite Rupp Arena crowd is unmatched.
As an away team, there is nothing quite as scary as hearing 20,000+ members of Big Blue Nation screaming their heads off trying to root Kentucky on to victory.
Over the last few seasons, Rupp Arena has seen more visiting teams come in and win than fans are accustomed to, but Mark Pope is going to change that narrative.