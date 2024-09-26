WATCH: Kentucky basketball commit Jasper Johnson had a massive showing in first OTE game
One of the most exciting recruitments in recent memory for Kentucky fans was the battle for five-star guard Jasper Johnson. While he plays for Overtime Elite, he is a Kentucky native, yet the Wildcats were in a battle with Alabama and North Carolina for the elite 6'4 guard.
After a back-and-forth recruiting battle, Coach Pope was able to get the job done, landing Johnson, and he is an elite fit for Coach Pope's system. Johnson is one of the best shooters in the class, as the lefty can light it up from deep. On top of his ability to shoot the ball, Johnson is also a freak athlete, which helps him in all other aspects of the game.
In his first game playing with Overtime Elite Johnson went off scoring 26 points, grabbing six rebounds, and shooting 53% from the field. The most impressive part of the game for the future Wildcat was the fact that he didn't turn the ball over once. When a guard is able to score this much while taking care of the basketball, they are going to make coaches at the next level very happy.
When watching Johnson play in this game for OTE what should excite Big Blue Nation is how good the future Kentucky two guard looked taking the ball to the rim. While Johnson is known for his shooting, he is a freak athlete and will score a lot of points around the rim during his Kentucky days.
Let's take a look at the film from Johnson's performance in his first game playing with Overtime Elite.