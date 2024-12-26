WATCH: Kentucky five-star signee Jasper Johnson sinks longest shot in OTE history
One of the most exciting players committed to the Kentucky in the 2025 class is five-star guard Jasper Johnson. He is a Kentucky native but plays his current hoops for OTE in Atlanta where he is playing some great basketball.
So far on the season, Johnson is averaging 21 points, 5.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Johnson is shooting 50.4% from the field and 40.4% from three on the year. The sharpshooter has proven why he will be perfect for Mark Pope's system.
Recently, in a game, Johnson had only a few seconds before the third quarter clock expired, so he threw up a shot from the three-point line of the other end of the floor and sank it for three. This is the type of shot that would send Rupp Arena into a frenzy.
Let's take a look at the circus shot that Kentucky signee Johnson hit in one of his recent OTE games.
Here is the scouting report on Johnson from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Johnson is a southpaw scoring guard with solid positional size at 6-foot-4, a long 6-foot-8-inch wingspan, and a still lean frame. He’s smooth, slippery, and has extremely soft natural touch in all aspects of his individual offense. He’s a shot-maker first and foremost, with a high-arcing ball and great rotation. He’s capable of making some very tough shots off the catch and the dribble, including deep step-backs, and will also have a ton of gravity as a floor-spacing threat. He made 41% of his threes during his junior year at Link Academy, and while that number decreased to 28% during the recent EYBL season, that was more a reflection of his shot selection, with close to 8 attempts per game. He’s very crafty in the mid-range area, with a deep bag of runners, floaters, and wrong-footed finishes."