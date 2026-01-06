Mo Dioubate says Kentucky didn't take Alabama scouting report seriously

The Kentucky Wildcats were embarrassed on Saturday when they lost 89-74 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a game where Kentucky let go of the rope quickly and got out of sorts in the first half, one where it didn't just slip way from them, it got away from them completely. The Wildcats lost their lead with 14:54 left in the first half and never got it back. A lot of their problems was due to lack of execution, and Mo Dioubate knows they should've followed the scouting report better.

Kentucky didn't just have lapses of not following the scout, it looked like they didn't even look at what they needed to do to beat Alabama. Dioubate, as a former Crimson Tide, knows all about what the team does well. He should know since he spent the last two seasons under head coach Nate Oats. He admitted on Tuesday that the team didn't execute it at all, in fact saying they should've taken things more seriously. Here is what he said about Kentucky's lack of attention to detail with the scouting report:

"It was the attention to details," Dioubate said. "I feel like we could have emphasized that a lot more in the scout. "Some of the plays that they were doing, I feel like we could've studied it a little more and emphasized it more. I think that would've been a major difference in the game. ...We could've done better at the scouting report, because it felt like they were doing the same thing over and over. We could've did a lot better on the defensive side with the attention to detail and personnel. We should've took it more seriously."

Speaking of the scouting report, it sounded like Alabama coach Nate Oats' team didn't have a problem with executing, especially when he talked about how his team exposed Kentucky's lack of ball-movement, especially with their big men in the post. "They're not trying to pass," Oats said after Saturday's game. Dioubate says that helped Kentucky realize more of what they need to cotinue working on. "I didn't know that honestly. I was surprised hearing that," Dioubate said of Oats' comment. Now, Kentucky is heading into a game against Missouri on Wednesday where fans want to see a much better product overall, and it starts with better execution.

Can this Kentucky team get on the same page again just like they did in the second-halves of the Indiana and St. John's games?

More latest news on the Wildcats