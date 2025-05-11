WATCH: Kentucky PG Jaland Lowe put on a show at the G League Elite Camp
A Kentucky Wildcat started his weekend off right. Incoming transfer Jaland Lowe, who is gathering feedback through the NBA Draft process, put together a solid performance in his first game at the G League Elite Camp in Chicago on Saturday. Lowe has been a great facilitator throughout his college career, and he put just that on display.
In his first game at the camp, the 6-3 guard put up 9 points on 4-8 shooting overall, including a made three, as well as adding 5 assists, 2 steals and a block to the stat sheet, all in 18 minutes on the floor. With NBA scouts from all over the league in attendance, Lowe's ability to find open teammates in a crafty way sure had to turn some heads as he looks for some feedback heading into his Junior season in Lexington under Mark Pope. Lowe even had the highest plus-minutes on his team in game one at the camp at plus-15 in his time on the floor. That's some of the upside that Kentucky is getting in Lowe and it proves just how valuable he will be to the team's success.
Former Wildcats Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr and Amari Williams are also currently participating in the camp, but those three are looking to work their way onto draft boards and into the NBA Draft Combine, which will begin later in the week in Chicago. Unlike Lowe, who is solely looking for feedback to take into next season at Kentucky to work on. Butler and Carr also had solid first games at the camp, with Butler having 12 points on 5-9 shooting and 2-4 from deep, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, while Carr had 8 points on perfect 3-3 shooting, a made three, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
Lowe will certainly look to continue his trajectory throughout camp to get the encouraging feedback he is looking for to take with him to Lexington next season and improve his stock. His first game was a good start to that.