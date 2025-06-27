SI

Caleb Love, Hunter Dickinson Headline List of Undrafted Players to Sign With NBA Teams

The draft is over, but college stars are still signing two-way contracts with NBA teams.

Madison Williams

General view after the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
General view after the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After the conclusion of the 2025 NBA draft, teams began signing contracts—primarily two-way deals—with undrafted college stars.

A two-way contract gives the player a chance to compete on the NBA team's G League roster, while also having the opportunity to be promoted to the NBA.

Here's a list of all the players who signed with teams after the draft. The list will be updated.

Undrafted Players to Sign With NBA Teams

Atlanta Hawks:

  • Eli Ndiaye (PF – Real Madrid). Three-time Liga ACB champion and one-time EuroLeague winner in '23.

Brooklyn Nets:

Grant Nelson (PF – Alabama, transferred from North Dakota State). Former All-Summit League player, averaged over 11 points and seven rebounds in senior year with Crimson Tide.

Dallas Mavericks:

  • Miles Kelly (G – Auburn, transferred from Georgia Tech). Averaged 11.3 points per game for No. 1 seed Tigers in 2025.
  • Ryan Nembhard (PG – Gonzaga, transferred fro Creight). Led college basketball with an average of 9.7 assists last season.

Denver Nuggets:

  • Tamar Bates (G – Missouri, transferred from Indiana). Averaged 13.3 points per game in 2025.

Detroit Pistons:

  • Zakai Zeigler (PG – Tennessee). Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles Lakers:

  • Eric Dixon (PF – Villanova). Led the NCAA in scoring in 2025.

Miami Heat:

  • Vlad Goldin (C – Michigan, transferred from Flordia Atlantic, Texas Tech). Big Ten Tournament MVP and first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025.

Milwaukee Bucks:

  • Mark Sears (PG – Alabama, transferred from Ohio). Consensus first-team All-American in 2025.

New Orleans Pelicans:

  • Hunter Dickinson (C – Kansas, transferred from Michigan). Two-time consensus second-team All-American.

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Payton Sandfort (SF – Iowa). Third-team All-Big Ten wing who averaged 16.7 points per game last season.

Philadelphia 76ers:

  • Hunter Sallis (G – Wake Forest, transferred from Gonzaga). Two-time first-team All-ACC selection.

Phoenix Suns:

  • CJ Huntley (PF – Appalachian State). Second-team All-Sun Belt selection as a senior.

Portland Trail Blazers:

  • Caleb Love (G – Arizona, transferred from North Carolina). Former All-American and an All-Big 12 and Pac-12 selection at Arizona.

Sacramento Kings:

  • Dylan Cardwell (C – Auburn). The winningest player in Tigers history with 115 career victories.

Toronto Raptors:

  • Chucky Hepburn (G – Louisville, transferred from Wisconsin). ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Utah Jazz:

  • RJ Luis Jr. (St. John's guard, transferred from UMass). Big East Player of the Year for breakout Red Storm in 2025.

More NBA Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA