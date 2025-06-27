Caleb Love, Hunter Dickinson Headline List of Undrafted Players to Sign With NBA Teams
The draft is over, but college stars are still signing two-way contracts with NBA teams.
After the conclusion of the 2025 NBA draft, teams began signing contracts—primarily two-way deals—with undrafted college stars.
A two-way contract gives the player a chance to compete on the NBA team's G League roster, while also having the opportunity to be promoted to the NBA.
Here's a list of all the players who signed with teams after the draft. The list will be updated.
Undrafted Players to Sign With NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks:
- Eli Ndiaye (PF – Real Madrid). Three-time Liga ACB champion and one-time EuroLeague winner in '23.
Brooklyn Nets:
Grant Nelson (PF – Alabama, transferred from North Dakota State). Former All-Summit League player, averaged over 11 points and seven rebounds in senior year with Crimson Tide.
Dallas Mavericks:
- Miles Kelly (G – Auburn, transferred from Georgia Tech). Averaged 11.3 points per game for No. 1 seed Tigers in 2025.
- Ryan Nembhard (PG – Gonzaga, transferred fro Creight). Led college basketball with an average of 9.7 assists last season.
Denver Nuggets:
- Tamar Bates (G – Missouri, transferred from Indiana). Averaged 13.3 points per game in 2025.
Detroit Pistons:
- Zakai Zeigler (PG – Tennessee). Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Los Angeles Lakers:
- Eric Dixon (PF – Villanova). Led the NCAA in scoring in 2025.
Miami Heat:
- Vlad Goldin (C – Michigan, transferred from Flordia Atlantic, Texas Tech). Big Ten Tournament MVP and first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025.
Milwaukee Bucks:
- Mark Sears (PG – Alabama, transferred from Ohio). Consensus first-team All-American in 2025.
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Hunter Dickinson (C – Kansas, transferred from Michigan). Two-time consensus second-team All-American.
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Payton Sandfort (SF – Iowa). Third-team All-Big Ten wing who averaged 16.7 points per game last season.
Philadelphia 76ers:
- Hunter Sallis (G – Wake Forest, transferred from Gonzaga). Two-time first-team All-ACC selection.
Phoenix Suns:
- CJ Huntley (PF – Appalachian State). Second-team All-Sun Belt selection as a senior.
Portland Trail Blazers:
- Caleb Love (G – Arizona, transferred from North Carolina). Former All-American and an All-Big 12 and Pac-12 selection at Arizona.
Sacramento Kings:
- Dylan Cardwell (C – Auburn). The winningest player in Tigers history with 115 career victories.
Toronto Raptors:
- Chucky Hepburn (G – Louisville, transferred from Wisconsin). ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.
Utah Jazz:
- RJ Luis Jr. (St. John's guard, transferred from UMass). Big East Player of the Year for breakout Red Storm in 2025.
