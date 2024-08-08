WATCH: Mark Pope was mic'd up at a recent Kentucky basketball practice
When Kentucky hired Mark Pope to be the programs next head basketball coach, all members of Big Blue Nation knew how great of a coach he was when it came to X's and O's. Coach Pope is one of the best X's and O's coaches in college basketball so Kentucky fans knew he would be able to develop talent and put together a solid game plan.
Kentucky athletics released a video of Coach Pope wearing a microphone during one of the team's recent summer practices. When watching this video of Coach Pope coaching his players up, the first thing that stood out was how good of a job he does explaining things. When watching him talk to the players' Coach Pope went out of his way to over-explain things so that there was no question the players understood what he was talking about.
Just from top to bottom, his whole coaching style works really well, and when watching the video, it was clear that the players picked up on what Coach Pope was teaching quickly.
Doing the little things correctly now will help this team not make mistakes when they are playing in big games this season. Learning every aspect of this system will help when the Wildcats are trying to pull out a massive win in March.
It's easy to see why all of Coach Pope's players love him so much and appreciate the way he coaches. He goes out of his way to make sure everyone is on the same page and understands what is going on during each play or drill.
Let's take a look at Coach Pope mic'd up at a recent summer practice.