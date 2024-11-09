What did we learn from Kentucky's 100-72 win over Bucknell?
The Kentucky Wildcats hosted the Bucknell Bison as Coach Mark Pope and his team had their final tune-up game before Duke and won 100-72. There was some concern about this game, knowing Duke is next on the schedule, but the Wildcats were able to not look past this game and get the win.
What did we learn from Kentucky's 100-72 win over Bucknell?
The first thing that was made clear in this game was something we already knew, and that is Koby Brea is the best shooter in college basketball. Brea went 7-11 from the field and 6-8 from three in the win. He is going to be a spark off the bench for this team all year long.
Speaking of spark off the bench, that is exactly what Kerr Kriisa was for the Wildcats in this game. He scored six points, but that wasn't the special part of his game. The 12 assists in only 21 minutes were incredibly impressive for the veteran guard.
The one negative in this game for Coach Pope's squad was the turnovers. The Wildcats turned the ball over 15 times in the win, and that will not work against Duke. This team needs to keep the turnover number below ten against Duke to take down the talented Blue Devils.
Amari Williams had a double-double in this game, but what was more impressive than this was how he guarded Bucknell center Noah Williamson. Bucknell's seven-footer was coming off a 32-point game, and Williams, with help from Brandon Garrison, held Williamson to seven points on 3-12 shooting. When Kentucky can shut down an opposing team's best player, it will lead to a lot of victories.
The last thing we learned in this game was the ball movement was incredible leading to a ton of open shots. When Kentucky is passing up a good shot for a great shot, this team will win a lot of basketball games.
Kentucky fans will learn a lot about this team on Tuesday when they face off with the Duke Blue Devils in Atlanta.