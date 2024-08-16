What is Kentucky basketball getting in the #1 center in the 2025 class Malachi Moreno?
Four-star center Malachi Moreno just committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Moreno is ranked as the 25th-best player in the 2025 class according to On3's composite rankings, but he is the number one center in the class.
This was a big time get for Coach Mark Pope and the rest of the Kentucky coaching staff as Moreno is an in-state player and it is always important to keep those players at home. Moreno picked the Wildcats over schools like Indiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Notre Dame.
The question is, what are Coach Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff getting in a player like Moreno? The short answer is they are getting exactly what the staff wants in a big man. When watching film on Moreno, at first glance, he looks like a center who would primarily be a defense and dunk type of player, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
Moreno is extremely fluid with basketball for someone his size. He can dribble and pass, which is exactly what centers have to do in Kentucky's new offensive system. He has a jump shot that he will pull out occasionally, but it's not his calling card.
Moreno is a solid shot blocker and rebounder, so he will be able to help on the defensive side of the floor. The best part of Moreno's game is his skillset around the rim. He is extremely shifty around the rim making it hard for opposing bigs to guard him.
Moreno is an excellent player, and he is a great start to the 2025 class for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is going to be a hometown hero, and Moreno has NBA lottery pick upside.