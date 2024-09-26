What is the ceiling and floor for Kentucky basketball this season?
We're just a couple of weeks away from Big Blue Madness on October 11. With a new head coach in Mark Pope, Kentucky basketball has a new and exciting energy that has fans ready for the season to begin. This year's team is completely brand new, as Pope has had to build a roster essentially from scratch all in a month. Even with the short time he had to build a roster and staff, Pope still built a roster that is ready to compete.
What is the ceiling and floor of this year's Kentucky team? Let's take a look.
1. Ceiling - 25-6
Mark Pope has a team full of players who fit perfectly with his offensive system. The Wildcats will certainly not like in the area of shooting the ball. Travis Perry, Koby Brea, Andrew Carr, Kerr Kriisa, and Jaxson Robinson are all big threats to let it fly from three-point range. That, combined with the ball-movement and spacing is something very optimistic for fans to think about. With all of that said, Kentucky's ceiling should be 25-6 this season, especially given the tough out-of-conference schedule.
2. Floor - 20-11
Something to keep in mind this season is that it is Mark Pope's first season at Kentucky, and although he did a great job this offseason with recruiting this year's roster in a short time, we still need to see the team in action. Out of all of the optimism, Pope still has to back up his early recruiting success with winning, and another reason that this floor is viable is because of Kentucky's brutal schedule. Their non-conference schedule includes games like Duke, at Clemson, Gonzaga, Louisville and Ohio State, Combine that with the strength of the SEC and 11 losses as the floor is a very respectable number.
The Big Blue Nation is very excited to see their team in action, and they'll get a taste of Mark Pope's first team in Lexington as head coach for Big Blue Madness on October 11 at Rupp Arena. There is a lot of optimism heading into the season.