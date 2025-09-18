What should Kentucky fans expect to learn in the Wildcats exhibition vs. Purdue?
Over the last handful of years, aside from when the Kentucky Wildcats go to play out of the country, the Wildcats haven't gotten to play many high-level competition exhibition games before the start of the season.
That is not the case this season as Kentucky will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in an exhibition game in Rupp Arena. This is a Purdue team that many fans believe is going to be the best team in college basketball this season.
This game could go really well for Kentucky, or it could go horribly wrong. The key for fans is not to overreact because whatever happens, Coach Mark Pope has an excellent team.
The Wildcats won't have star center Jayden Quaintance when they take on Purdue, so Kentucky will be handicapped against the Boilermakers' elite frontcourt.
Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno are going to have to step up in this matchup. This, of course, will be Moreno's first college basketball game, even though it is an exhibition, so the seven-footer from Georgetown will be thrown into the fire.
Kentucky has a very tough non-conference schedule this season, and there is a chance that Purdue is the toughest team (aside from perhaps St. John's) that the Wildcats will face before SEC play rolls around.
This means that despite how this game goes for the Wildcats when the real season starts and they are facing an excellent team like Louisville, St. John's, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Indiana, or Michigan State, these players know they have already faced the best.
This game will also be a baseline for fans to know what the Wildcats have. Purdue is returning a lot of talent, so they are going to have the upper hand in this basketball game. If Kentucky does fall in the scrimmage, the world will keep on going, but fans just want to see that there isn't a big gap in these two rosters.
This game win or lose will not matter in the grand scheme of things, but a positive takeaway will, without question, be drawn for the Wildcats.
Coach Pope should schedule tough games like this ahead of each season, as it will be beneficial to prepare the Wildcats for what lies ahead. Kentucky will also take on Georgetown in an exhibition game, which won't be as tough as the Purdue game but will still be helpful.
Coach Pope was very smart to schedule these games, and it will be to the benefit of his players as the season goes on.