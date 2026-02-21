Did Kansas Not ‘Respect’ Cincinnati Before Upset Loss? Bill Self Isn't Buying It

Earlier Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks were tabbed as a No. 3 seed by the selection committee in a preview of the men’s NCAA tournament’s top 16 teams.

In front of 15,300 fans at Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks sure didn’t play like it. An unranked Cincinnati team took a two-point lead into the locker room at halftime, then overwhelmed the Jayhawks on the glass and with a barrage of three-pointers en route to a stunning, 84-68 win.

The Jayhawks’ 16-point loss was the program’s largest home defeat to an unranked opponent in the Bill Self era. Kansas big man Flory Bidunga suggested that the Jayhawks didn’t “respect” the Bearcats. Kansas coach Bill Self didn’t agree with that narrative.

Bill Self on if he thinks Kansas overlooked Cincinnati 👀



"I'm not gonna buy that shit. We didn't come with good energy today, but don't make something out of nothing. No team is at 10 for every game. I'm not buying that. We played an NCAA tournament team today"



(🎥 @KUsports) pic.twitter.com/7rMzFQ8a05 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 21, 2026

“I'm not going to buy that s—,” Self said after the game. “Respecting opponents more? Maybe coming out with the same energy that you have against Arizona and other people would be equal respect. We didn't do that today. But don't make something out of nothing, because no team is on point and at a 10 every game of the season, regardless if you're playing home or away.

“I'm not buying that. We respected the opponent, but the bottom line is, we didn't bring it as a unit from an energy standpoint, like you got to when they're good. I mean, we played an NCAA tournament team today. There's no doubt about that. They've had their moments this season where they've been inconsistent and not as good, but they were great today.”

The Jayhawks are entering the most unforgiving portion of their schedule. Cincinnati outworked the Jayhawks on the glass and knocked down 12 three-pointers at a 39% clip against one of the best teams in the country at defending the arc. Self and company simply need to flush the loss, for lurking in next week’s schedule are a pair of games against top 10 opponents in Houston and Arizona.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has a chance to make Self look like a prophet. The Bearcats entered play Saturday on the wrong side of the bubble but have earned their second Top-10 win of the season and fourth straight overall win.

And with an upcoming matchup against a JT Toppin-less Texas Tech squad—one the committee still views as a top-four seed—coming up on Tuesday, the Bearcats have a chance to build some serious momentum with Selection Sunday less than a month away.

