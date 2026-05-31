What would adding Milan Momcilovic mean for the upside of this Kentucky team?

All of Big Blue Nation has come together to agree on one thing, and that is the fact that Mark Pope has to find a way to land Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic. Step one is done as the sharpshooter pulled his name out of the NBA Draft, but now Pope has to find a way to land him.

During the offseason, the staff has missed on some of their top high school and transfer portal targets, so fans are starting to worry. The fact that the Wildcats have had their offer on the table to Momcilovic for a few days now, and he hasn’t committed, is scary, knowing it is the biggest offer.

When it comes to what Momcilovic does for this basketball team, he would completely change the upside. The Wildcats are missing two things right now, and they are shooting and a star player. A good way to plug those two issues with one player is by adding the best shooter in all of college basketball.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Last year at Iowa State, Momcilovic shot almost 50% from three on 7.5 attempts per game, including when the Cyclones took on Pope’s Wildcats in the Round of 32. During the entire Pope tenure, he has wanted to shoot over 30 threes a game, and in both of his seasons at Kentucky, he has not gotten this done. I would venture to imagine that if Momcilovic did pick Kentucky, he would shoot close to 10 a game and be a big help to Pope’s team, shooting 30 threes.

The Wildcats right now have a ton of upside in players like Alex Wilkins, Braydon Hawthorne, Kam Williams, and many more, but it's hard to say all of these guys will hit their potential this season. If that were to be the case, this would be a really good basketball team, but adding Momcilovic would be massive for raising the ceiling of this basketball team.

I believe that if the Wildcats are not able to land Momcilovic, this basketball team is not going to live up to the standard of Kentucky hoops. This is why Pope has to do absolutely everything in his power to go out and land the best shooter in all of college basketball. Hopefully, this is done soon because if the Wildcats miss on another big-time player, Big Blue Nation is going to fully freak out.

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