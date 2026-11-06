Where does Kentucky go in recruiting after landing two top 15 commits?

On Wednesday, Mark Pope picked up the highest-ranked commit he has ever gotten when 7-foot-5 top 15 big man Cherif Millogo picked the Wildcats fresh off of visits to USC and BYU. Now, Kentucky has two top 15 guys locked up in the 2027 class with Millogo joining wing Ryan Hampton.

What's next for Kentucky after another big addition? There is a lot to unpack here, but it is clear now that the staff has shifted their full focus to CJ Rosser, whose recruitment is seen as at Kentucky-UNC battle, with the Tar Heels having the most momentum at the moment. Kentucky has, or is set to miss on guys like Lewis Uvwo, Reese Alston, King Gibson, Demarcus Henry, Adan Diggs and AJ Williams. They also are widely expected to miss out on Beckham Black, Nasir Anderson and Cayden Daughtry at point guard. With that, all that is left essentially CJ Rosser, Benji Berrouet and potential reclass options such as #1 2028 prospect Yann Kamagate, it makes you wonder if Kentucky really would be content with a two-man class and continue going heavy in the portal. That seems to be the likely plan after these recent developments.

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches game play during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is that the right decision? Well, as we have seen at Kentucky under Mark Pope, high school recruiting has taken time. The staff has casted wide nets in the two classes Pope has had the full time to recruit, including chasing one generational talent in Tyran Stokes back in the spring, which backfired and caused them to miss on their other top targets. This time around, it seems like they have started focusing in on multiple top targets, not worried as much about spreading the love. Also, as we have seen, in this day and age in college basketball, you don't need a monster high school recruiting class. You can have a nice blend of a few high school commits and surround them with guys in the portal that really fit your system. Mark Pope recently said that he and his staff have been methodical in their decision-making in recruiting.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks to his players during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That philosophy can really work for Mark Pope, who has killed it in transfer recruiting in all three offseasons he has had as the Kentucky head coach. What has been missing is that one star or two. This season, that is Milan Momcilovic, but without that addition in the summer, a big hole would be left on the roster. High school recruiting can really help you bring in those top, young guys and so far in the 2027 class, Pope has done that. He could definitely surround Hampton and Millogo with legit transfers, but you definitely can't stop your pursuit of CJ Rosser, who would be a game-changer for the Wildcats next season if they were to get him.

Whatever does actually end up happening, it's clear that Mark Pope is finding his groove in recruiting, in high school specifically. That could bode well for an impressive recruiting class in 2027.