Mark Pope has landed a 7'5 center who was made in a lab to play in his system

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats just landed their second commitment of the 2027 class, and he is a very interesting player. The Wildcats landed 7'5 center Cherif Millogo, who is the 29th player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Millogo has been jumping the rankings like crazy over the last few months, and when it is all said and done, I believe he will be a top 15 player in the 2027 class. Millogo is a very interesting player because, at 7'5, he is a very skilled player who can shoot the ball, facilitate offense, and dribble. These are not traits you often see from a 7'5 center, but they are traits possessed by Millogo.

Cherif Millogo has officially committed to Kentucky in the class of 2027. The 7-4 Burkino Faso native is one of the more intriguing prospects in HS basketball, possessing unique mobility, coordination, and skill given his outlandish physical tools + trajectory. pic.twitter.com/7CRweuWWHR — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) November 4, 2026

To play center for Pope and the Wildcats, it is very important to be able to pass and run the offense, and Millogo is a player who can do that. While he is 7'5 he is also strong and doesn't get bullied down low. He will be a player who blocks a lot of shots and pulls down a lot of rebounds for the Wildcats. Big Blue Nation is very excited to have a player like Millogo as a part of the 2027 class.

The recruitment of Millogo was very interesting because for a while it seemed like the Wildcats were more interested in Lewis Uvwo. The five-star Uvwo just a few weeks ago was in Lexington for a visit, and fans felt that this visit went well. After the visit, things started to trend away from Kentucky for Uvwo right as they started to heat up with Millogo. Uvwo went on to pick Providence and obviously Millogo is now a Kentucky Wildcat.

Not sure there is a more intriguing prospect in high school basketball right now than Cherif Millogo, who opened a lot of eyes a month ago at @brdrleague.



A 7-foot-5 big man with touch and fluidity is something you don’t see every day, and the five-star prospect has started… https://t.co/XIg42jIUHs pic.twitter.com/86vgc4wiBR — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) November 4, 2026

One of Millogo's teammates right now is the #1 player in the 2028 class, Yann Kamagate. He is a seven-footer who runs the four right now, while Millogo runs the five. Many expect Kamagate to reclass, and there is a chance he will want to play with Millogo at the next level.

With Ryan Hampton and Millogo now committed, Kentucky already has a really talented 2027 class. Pope and the staff are in it for some really good players in this class still, so this will definitely end up being Pope's best high school class. A lot of five-star talent will be suiting up for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2027-28 college basketball season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.