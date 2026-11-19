Mark Pope and Kentucky made the decision to back out of the top recruit in 2027, CJ Rosser's recruitment on Thursday, as it was first reported by On3's Joe Tipton. The staff made the decision to back away once the price tag got too step for their liking and now, North Carolina remains the favorite, but seem to be pulling away quickly as the leader.

So, where does Kentucky go now after missing out on another target, this one being its biggest priority in the 2027 class? Given the dwindling real options, as Kentucky is no longer serious contenders for Beckham Black and Nasir Anderson, with many targets recently coming off the board ahead of the early signing period that began earlier this week, it sounds pretty simple as to where the staff turns now.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the only real options being reclass options such as 2028 top five recruit Benji Berrouet, there really isn't any recruit in the high school ranks Kentucky can bet on right now. After all of the recent developments with targets coming off the board, the best thing for Mark Pope and his staff to do now is prioritize retaining certain guys and go ahead and start monitoring potential portal targets. One thing that gets overlooked is the fact that Kentucky hired its roster manager, Keegan Brown, in April, which was honestly too late to really build connections and get to work early on who they want to go after in the portal. Now, I would be shocked if Brown has not began scouting the college basketball world and making a list of potential targets in the portal, as well as a philosophy of how Kentucky should go about recruiting in it. That is an advantage Kentucky could have for the next portal class and the minimal options at the high school level gives you the perfect opportunity to start prioritizing retention and how you want to go about recruiting the portal.

Still, though, Cherif Millogo is Mark Pope's highest-ranked recruit ever and he is Pope's only top 15 recruit he has landed in his coaching career, and bidding wars are very common now in the recruitments of top guys, especially the #1 recruit. Last class, Kentucky chose to go all-in on Tyran Stokes, someone who had been trending towards Kansas for months, which turned out to be a big misread. This one, North Carolina's lead was not big until the Wildcats chose to back away after a certain number. Ultimately, it was the staff's decision to back out and we'll see if they have something up their sleeve, but we may not know that until the offseason. We also won't know if Rosser's asking number was fair until he suits up next season. It was a gamble Mark Pope did not want to take.

Options are dwindling in the high school recruiting world for Kentucky in terms of top targets and now are basically forced to shift their focus to retaining current players and building around them through the portal.

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