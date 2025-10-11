Which recruits are visiting Kentucky for Big Blue Madness?
Kentucky fans have high hopes for Big Blue Madness this year as we get set for year two of the Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks eras. Last year, fans witnessed a new era begin and with all of the new, Kentucky not only welcomed the debut of the ASB Glassfloor, which was really cool with its special effects, but welcomed back Rick Pitino and absolutely roaring with cheers when Pope introduced him. Of course, Mark Pope coming out from the upper section of the arena revealing his #41 Kentucky jersey very Superman-esque.
What does Mark Pope and the Wildcats have in store in terms of surprises in year two? Pope said on Monday that he is working on it, whatever the surprise is. What we do now is Kentucky will have a number of visitors in attendance, from top recruits to in-state stars.
Here is the full list of visitors for this year's event:
2026 Josh Irving (official visit) - #51 overall, C
2026 Jordan Smith Jr. (official visit) - #2 overall, G
2026 Caleb Holt (unofficial visit) - #3 overall, SG
2027 Reese Alston (unofficial visit) - #25 overall, PG
2027 Dawson Battie (unofficial visit) - #11 overall, PF
2028 PF Boogie Cook (unofficial visit)
Speaking of recruits, one Kentucky target in particular could be making his decision soon. The top overall prospect in 2026, Tyran Stokes, could be on his way to a decision soon, as many in the recruiting circles have thrown around the possibility of an announcement from Stokes this weekend. Although that's just speculation, and nothing has been publicly confirmed, that has Kentucky fans on edge waiting for an announcement. Stokes is down to Kentucky, Oregon, Kansas, USC, and Louisville. Heading down the homestretch, Kentucky is seen as the frontrunner, but Oregon, given his newly-signed deal with Nike, is a close second.
Stokes would be a massive recruiting win for Pope. and more so a statement that the head coach can make, given what others think about his recruiting abilities. Mark Pope has casted a wide net in the 2026 class, and that could end up paying off. If Stokes just end up announcing this weekend, what could make it an unforgettable for Kentucky fans? Announcing it at Big Blue Madness. It seems like a dream for Kentucky fans to make something like that happen, but it would definitely set the recruiting world into a frenzy.
Whatever surprises do happen, Kentucky will have a good number of visitors on hand to witness them, as well as BBN's energy as we head into the second year of a new era in electric fashion.